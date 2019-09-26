Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has called for nominations for commemorative awards to mark the organisation’s anniversary.

A celebration dinner has been arranged by FASANOC for December 7.

It will mark the 70th anniversary of FASANOC, which was established on March 25 in 1949.

Three commemorative awards will be given on the evening.

The recipients will have made significant contributions to the highest level of FASANOC, it is promised.

The individuals will also have had a role in the development and promotion of sport in Fiji.

FASANOC will hold the anniversary dinner on December 7 ©FASANOC

To be nominated a candidate must have excelled in sports administration at regional or international level.

They must have also served as either the President of a National Federation, Executive Board member of FASANOC and Executive Board Member of a regional or international sporting organisation.

A minimum of 20 years of service to the development of sports must have been given.

Extraordinary service over a shorter period, resulting in the attainment of the highest level of recognition, shall be eligible for consideration.

Nominations must be received by November 8.

The dinner will follow the FASANOC Board meeting.