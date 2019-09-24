Mixed doubles top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China reached the second round of the Badminton World Federation Korea Open with a straight-sets victory over Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Winny Oktavina Kandow in Incheon.

Zheng and Huang earned a 21-19, 21-11 win to get their campaign off to the perfect start at the Incheon Airport Skydome.

Third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan are also through after defeating Chang Tak Ching and Ng Wing Yung of Hong Kong 21-14, 21-12.

Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying, seeded fifth, were the highest-profile casualties on day one of the tournament, crashing out at the first round stage following a 21-12, 21-10 loss to Thailand's Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai.

Third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan were among the other winners on day one ©Getty Images

Eighth seeds He Ji Ting and Du Yue of China were also knocked out at the first hurdle.

They were beaten 21-12, 22-0 by Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

Singles action, featuring Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain and Japan's Kento Momota, begins tomorrow.