Olympic champion Carolina Marín overcame Sayaka Takahashi of Japan to reach the women's singles final at the Badminton World Federation China Open in Changzhou.

The Spaniard maintained her dream comeback from an eight-month injury layoff by defeating Takahashi 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

Marín, the defending champion, will play former world number one and second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in tomorrow's final.

Tai also needed three games to progress to the final as she beat third seed Chen Yufei of China 6-21, 21-13, 22-20.

"I feel really excited at the moment," said Marín.

"I fell down and was crying a bit.

World champion Kento Momota will play Indonesia's Anthony Ginting ©Getty Images

"You know when you have a long injury and are doing your rehabilitation, you have that feeling to never give up and keep going and keep pushing.

"I'm just super happy that in my second tournament back I can reach the final."

World champion Kento Momota will take on Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the men's singles final for the second year in a row.

Japan's Momota battled to a 19-21, 21-18, 21-6 victory over Olympic champion Chen Long of China, while Ginting ousted Danish eighth seed Anders Antonsen 18-21, 21-5, 21-14.

"Chen Long is a good defensive player and very good in the air, so I had doubts about winning midway through the match," Momota said.

"There was immense pressure because I knew I could not make any unforced errors."