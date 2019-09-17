Egypt will not be represented at the 2019 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships here in Pattaya following the suspension of the country's national federation.

The Egyptian Weightlifting Federation (EWF) has been banned by the Independent Member Federation Sanctions Panel (IMFSP), which is appointed by the IWF Executive Board, due to multiple doping offences involving teenagers in December 2016.

The IWF has not confirmed the length of the suspension, but any nation with three or more positives in a calendar year is liable to a ban and that would be two years in this case.

That would rule Egyptian weightlifters – at least two of whom would be strong medal contenders – out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The EWF has 21 days to appeal the decision by the IMFSP to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

News of suspension will be devastating for the likes of former 77 kilograms world champion Mohamed Ehab, one of the world's most popular weightlifters, and Sara Ahmed, both of whom won Olympic bronze medals at Rio 2016.

Ahmed was the first female weightlifter from an Arab nation to stand on an Olympic podium, and her success led to a surge in popularity of the sport among Egyptian girls.

No Egyptian weightlifters feature in the start book for the 2019 IWF World Championships, due to begin tomorrow.

"The decision was made by the Independent Member Federation Sanctions Panel," the IWF said in a statement sent to insidethegames.

"The Egyptian Federation has 21 days to appeal the decision to CAS.

"The IWF will not make further comment until this period ends."

Ehab and Kamal Mahmoud Mahgoub, President of the EWF and a member of the IWF Executive Board, both said last year that the positives were the result of a conspiracy and that Egyptian weightlifting was "clean".

When the IWF sent a team of testers to an Egypt training camp in Fayoum, before the African Youth and Junior Championships in nearby Cairo in December 2016, seven athletes tested positive.

Two were 14-year-old girls.

Although two cases were announced by the IWF in January 2017 relating to a man and a woman. both age 20, nothing has been disclosed about those under-18, who are considered minors and exempt from public disclosures.

The EWF was informed of the teenagers' positives by the IWF early in 2017.

Partly because of the age of the athletes, the process of dealing with the cases was protracted, but eventually completed.

