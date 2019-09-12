Algeria's Mohamed Flissi will face Cuba's flyweight defending champion Yosvany Veitía in the second round of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men's World Championships here in Russia.

Twenty-nine-year old Flissi has two World Championship medals to his name, having gone home with flyweight bronze in 2015 and light flyweight silver in 2013.

He overcame Doudou Ilunga Kabange of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first bout of today's flyweight session, securing a unanimous victory.

Flissi will now box Veitía, who received a bye into the second round as the division's top seed.

The 27-year-old Cuban finally achieved the world title in 2017, following a silver medal in 2015 and bronze in 2013.

Flissi and Veitía will battle it out on Saturday (September 14).

Rio 2016 Olympic Games bronze medallist Hu Jianguan of China also progressed, unanimously defeating Ramish Rahmani of Afghanistan.

He will be hoping to end his habit of finishing third at international competitions, having claimed bronze at both the 2015 World Championships and this year's Asian Championships.

Thomas Blumenfeld of Canada progressed to the second round of the AIBA World Championships ©Getty Images

The other flyweight bronze medallist from the latter event, Japan's Tosho Kashiwazaki, was not as fortunate as Hu, narrowly losing 3-2 to Luis Delgado of Ecuador.

With the first round of the flyweight division concluding, action continued with the opening light welterweight bouts.

Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan, who topped the podium at this year's Asian Championships, began his tournament with a unanimous win over Ukraine's Oleksandr Zhelezniak.

Canadian Thomas Blumenfeld, Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, then overcame Michael McDonagh of Wales 4-0.

A number of bouts were fiercely contested, with Somchay Wongsuwan of Thailand edging past Iran's Moslem Maghsoudi 3-2, and Bea Ibrahima Diallo of Belgium defeating Finland's Niazz Ahmadi by the same score.

The second round for the light welterweights will also take place on Saturday.

Competition continues tomorrow with the welterweight division.

In total, 365 athletes from 78 countries have entered the event, which runs until September 21.