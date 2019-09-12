Experienced stars Wayne Boardman and James Hazel will lead England Wheelchair Rugby League hopes for the tour of Australia in October.

The Ashes team features eight of the squad which defeated reigning world champions France in June.

The only non-Wheelchair Super League player to make the squad is Catalan Dragons' Sebastien Bechara.

The tour starts on October 15 with a warm-up match against a North Queensland side in Townsville, before facing Queensland in Brisbane on October 18.

The first Test against the Australian national team is in Sydney on October 21.

The second Test is in Wollongong on October 23, while the tour concludes on October 25 against New South Wales, also in Wollongong.

"I'd like to congratulate all players on their selection for England Wheelchair Rugby League's first Ashes tour of Australia," said Martin Coyd, chair of England Wheelchair Rugby League.

"This is a huge development for the wheelchair game, a massive challenge awaits and I am sure they will do their country proud.

"All players of our game aspire to reach the highest level and pulling on an England jersey in Australia will be the pinnacle.

The Wales Wheelchair Rugby League squad will host the 2019 Four Nations tournament at Plas Madoc Leisure Centre ©Facebook Wales Wheelchair Rugby League

"The more international competition our players can experience between now and hosting the World Cup in 2021, the better-prepared we will be for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players and the game in this country."

The full squad is made up of Bechara, Boardman and Hazel, Halifax player Jack Brown, Lewis King and Joe Coyd from Argonauts, and Leeds Rhino stars Nathan Collins, Tom Halliwell, Ryan Richardson and James Simpson.

Before heading to the southern hemisphere, England will compete in the Wheelchair Rugby League Four Nations competition in Wrexham.

The tournament takes place between September 28 to 29 at Plas Madoc Leisure Centre, with England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland competing.

The England squad will see Collins, Hazel, Halliwell, King and Simpson joined by Jodie Boyd-Ward and Josh Butler from Leeds Rhinos, Fred Nye from Argonauts and Halifax players Rob Hawkins and Nathan Mulhall.