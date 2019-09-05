Czech Republic stunned Turkey 91-76 to reach the second round of the International Basketball Federation World Cup in China.

The two countries met in a winner-takes-all clash in Group E, and it was the unfancied Czechs, playing in their first World Cup, who took the spoils.

Vojtěch Hruban led the scoring charts for the tournament new boys with 18 as Turkey, the World Cup runners-up on home soil in 2010, were dumped out.

Turkey were just seconds away from beating back-to-back defending champions United States in their last match, eventually falling to a heartbreaking 93-92 defeat in overtime.

They could not shrug off their hangover at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center and must now make do with the consolation rounds.

"Our team played really amazing," said Czech coach Ronen Ginzburg.

"They are lions.

"We will celebrate this win for a long time, personally and as a country.

"It was the players' heart.

"They commit for their country, for the flag, and they fought."

In the other Group E game, the US went through with a 100 per cent record as they subjected Tokyo 2020 Olympic hosts Japan to a third defeat, 98-45.

There was another straight shoot-out for a second round place in Group E, which went the way of Greece, 103-97 against New Zealand.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the 2006 runners-up through with a fine display at Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park Gymnasium.

"It was a tough game for us because we lost the previous game against Brazil," Greece head coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos said.

"We had to win.

Greece won their do-or-die encounter with New Zealand to reach the next stage ©Getty Images

"New Zealand are a dangerous team as you could see.

"We had to stay focused for 40 minutes, we fought a lot and we managed to control the rebounds."

Brazil made it three wins out of three as they beat eliminated Montenegro 84-73.

In Groups G and H, the four round two qualifiers had already been decided with a game to spare.

However, there was no room for relaxation as results from the first round carry over to the next stage.

France, the bronze medallists at the last World Cup in 2014, won Group G at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre, defeating second-place Dominican Republic 90-56.

Germany beat Jordan 96-62 with both sides already out.

Australia topped the pile in Group H at Dongfeng Nissan Cultural and Sports Centre, as they beat Lithuania 87-82.

Canada eased past Senegal 82-60 as both countries head for the consolation phase.

The second round of the tournament begins tomorrow.

Group I at the Foshan International Sports and Cultural Center features Argentina, Poland, Venezuela and Russia, with Serbia, Spain, Italy and Puerto Rico meeting in Group J at Wuhan Gymnasium.

Shenzhen will host Group K, featuring the US, Czech Republic, Brazil and Greece, with Group L in Nanjing containing France, Dominican Republic, Australia and Lithuania.

The top two teams from each group will reach the quarter-finals.

As results carry over, sides who progressed with a 100 per cent record already have an advantage.