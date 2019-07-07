The United States retained the FIFA Women's World Cup as Megan Rapinoe's penalty and a superb strike from Rose Lavelle gave the Americans a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final in France.

Rapinoe broke the deadlock from the spot on the hour mark after the US were awarded a penalty following the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee at Stade de Lyon.

The US strengthened their grip on the trophy when Lavelle scored their second eight minutes later.

It was the last goal of the match, and the tournament, as the US comfortably saw out a victory which earned them a second consecutive title and fourth overall.

Defeat for the Dutch marked a disappointing end to an excellent tournament for the European champions, who were playing in their first Women's World Cup final.

After cries of "equal pay" rang around the stadium, a reference to the US women's fight to be paid the same as the American men's team, the World Cup was presented to the champions by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The match sparked into life following a slow start when Sari van Veenendaal was forced to make a flurry of saves, including two to deny Alex Morgan, towards the end of the first half.

The US came out for the second period with renewed vigour and went ahead 16 minutes after the restart with a helping hand from VAR, which spotted a high foul in the area on Alex Morgan by Dutch defender Stefanie van der Gragt.

Rapinoe, back in the team after missing the semi-final win over England with a slight hamstring problem, coolly converted the penalty to put the US ahead.

The goal moved Rapinoe, who has earned plaudits for the way she has spoken off the field during the competition, ahead in the race for the Golden Boot.

The 34-year-old finished on six alongside team mate Morgan and England's Ellen White but was given the award by virtue of playing fewer minutes.

It got even better for the defending champions shortly after as Lavelle, who has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, ran unchallenged through the Netherlands defence before arrowing home from outside the box.

Only superb goalkeeping from van Veenendaal prevented the US from adding more to their tally as they pressed forward at will, despite their healthy two-goal advantage.

The Dutch, shellshocked from conceding two goals in quick succession, failed to test US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in the remainder of the match as their dreams of a stunning comeback faded.