Jackie Groenen scored an extra-time winner as the Netherlands edged past Sweden to set up a meeting with the United States in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Groenen's superb finish from outside the area nine minutes into the additional period was enough to give the European champions a 1-0 win over the Olympic silver medallists at Stade de Lyon in France.

Sweden were unable to find an equaliser in the time remaining as the Netherlands held on to reach their first Women's World Cup final.

The Netherlands will face holders the US, who overcame England 2-1 yesterday, on Sunday (July 7).

The match lacked the drama of last night's pulsating encounter between the defending champions and England as both teams struggled to fashion many clear-cut chances.

The contest briefly sparked into life after the break as the two sides hit the woodwork within the space of seven second-half minutes.

Jackie Groenen's superb strike was enough to send the Netherlands to the final ©Getty Images

Nilla Fischer was denied by a superb save from Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Deenendaal, who tipped her goal-bound shot on to the post.

Van Deenendaal's exploits were matched shortly after when veteran Swedish goalkeeper Hadvig Lindahl produced an acrobatic stop from Vivianne Miedema to keep the scores level.

Lindahl was also equal to an effort from substitute Shanice van de Sanden towards the end of normal time.

It did not take long for the Dutch, who had emerged as the dominant team in the latter stages, to go in front in extra-time as Groenen's piece of individual brilliance won the match for her side.

Groenen picked the ball up just outside the area and arrowed a shot beyond Lindahl and into the corner of the net.

Sweden had no answer during the remainder of extra-time as the Netherlands saw out a tense victory.