Australian athletes have been spreading the message of Olympic Day across the country in the build-up to this year's celebrations today.

Olympians have visited schools and hospitals in a bid to share the spirit of Olympism.

Matt Carroll, the chief executive of the AOC, described Olympic Day as an "important opportunity" to highlight the power of sport.

The day is celebrated every year on June 23 − marking the date in 1894 when Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games and founded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Paris.

Today's Olympic Day is the 125th anniversary of that event.

"Olympic Day is a chance to celebrate everything Australians love about the Olympics – inspiration, fair play, coming together to be your best both on and off the sporting field," Carroll said.

"Olympic athletes connect with and inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life.

Athletes have visited hospitals to put smiles on the faces of children ©AOC

"Their dedication and resilience provide an example to our young Australians to be the best they can.

"While we see athletes performing on the biggest stage at the Olympics and may know the hard work they put in to make an Olympic team, many people don't see the uplifting work our proud Olympians do to give back to their communities.

"Seeing Olympians giving back to the community in schools, hospitals and fun runs in the lead-up to Olympic Day highlights the values of the Olympic Movement and the positive impact this can have across Australia."

Activities have included athletes visiting the schools of Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympians to present Olympic flags and putting smiles on the faces of children in hospital.

Hundreds of people have also taken part in a 12 kilometre fun-run around Uluru.