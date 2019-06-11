The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has congratulated the Olympians, officials and coaches recognised in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Luc Longley, David Nilsson and Alisa Camplin-Warner were named as Members of the Order of Australia in the General Division (AM).

Three-times Olympian Longley and two-times Olympian Nilsson were honoured for their contributions to basketball and baseball respectively.

Camplin-Warner, an Olympic gold medallist in the aerials skiing at Salt Lake City 2002, was recognised for her support for paediatric health care.

Three-times Olympian Luc Longley, left, the first Australian basketball player to take part in the NBA, is among those congratulated by the AOC after being honoured ©Getty Images

"We talk about the values of Olympism and here we see those values in action," AOC President John Coates said.

"Luc Longley AM has always been clear on how important it was to represent his country at three Olympic Games.

"While he had a stellar career as the first Australian to play in the NBA (National Basketball Association), he came back and contributed as an assistant coach of the Australian team.

"Luc certainly forged a path in basketball that many others have since followed.

"The same can be said for David Nilsson AM who represented Australia in the Athens [2004] and Sydney [2000] Olympic Games and also put his sport of baseball in the spotlight with a successful career in the United States.

"Importantly David has given back as coach of the Australian men’s team and other coaching roles.

"As Australia’s first female winter gold Medallist, Alisa Camplin-Warner was awarded an AM. It’s gratifying that she has been further recognised for her work in the community.

"It’s a great credit to Alisa that she has risen to other challenges and met them head-on, just as she did as an aerial skier in two Olympic Games."

The late Jan Cameron received a posthumous OAM in the Queen's Birthday Honours List ©Getty Images

Among the other award recipients, the late Jan Cameron, a former swimmer who died in April 2018, was awarded a posthumous OAM.

As Jan Murphy she, along with Dawn Fraser, Robin Thorn and Lyn Bell, claim silver in the 4x100 metres freestyle.

She was given a posthumous award for her services to swimming, particularly as a coach.

President of Australian Sailing and AOC Executive Board member Matt Allen AM was recognised for his contribution to sailing, as was Annabelle Bennett AC for her contribution to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Dr Susan White, a member of the AOC Medical Commission, was awarded an AM, as was former President of Badminton Australia Geraldine Brown, and Leanne Barnes, who played a significant role in women’s water polo making its Olympic debut at Sydney 2000.

Kate Palmer, chief executive of the Australian Sports Commission, was honoured.