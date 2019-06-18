International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member Samira Asghari has been named sports personality of the year by the Afghanistan Sports Journalists Federation at an event attended by the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee (ANOC).

Asghari, a peace and human rights advocate in Afghanistan who is a member of the Athletes' Entourage Commission, was elected to the IOC in October 2018.

She is also captain of the Afghanistan women's basketball team and has been a member of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Cultural Commission since 2014, having previously served on their Women and Sport Committee.

The 25-year-old is the only IOC member from Afghanistan.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a written message of congratulations to Asghari following her award at the Kabul Star hotel.

©OCA

Bach claimed Asghari stands out for her dedication to promote and empower women in and through sport in Afghanistan, and for her passion for sport.

"As the first Afghan IOC Member and one of the youngest IOC Members in IOC history, Asghari is a role model for girls and women in Afghanistan and beyond," he said in his message.

"By honouring Asghari with this award, you are also sending a powerful message to all sport loving people in your country, in particular, of course, to girls and women."

Besides the ANOC, there were representatives from the Afghanistan's national sports governing bodies, athletes and sports journalists.