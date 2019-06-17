South Korea claimed double gold by winning both the men's team sabre and women's team épée titles at the Asian Fencing Championships in Chiba today.

The men's trio of Sanguk Oh, Bongil Gu and Hansol Ha defeated Iran 45-42 in their final in the Japanese city.

It meant a second title of the Championships for individual sabre winner Oh, while Ha added to his solo bronze.

Oh and Gu were both part of the line-up which won South Korea the world team sabre title in Wuxi in China last year with the latter also winning the event at the London Olympics in 2012.

The Koreans defeated hosts Japan 45-37 in their semi-final at the Chiba Port Arena.

Iran, who fielded individual bronze medallist Mojtaba Abedini, Ali Pakdaman and Mohammad Rahbari, came through in the last four against China, 45-34.

Japan provided some home cheer as Kenta Tokunan, Kento Yoshida and Kaito Streets beat China's Yingming Xu, Yinghui Yan and Shi Wang 45-39 for bronze.

Injeong Choi was part of the South Korean trio which clinched gold in the women's team épée ©Getty Images

In the women's épée, South Korea's Injeong Choi, Young Mi Kang and Hyoyung Jung saw off Chinese trio Mingye Zhu, Sheng Lin and Yiwen Sun 45-30 in the final.

China's Zhu had defeated Lin in the individual final but the Koreans, who won both solo bronzes through Kang and Choi, were stronger today.

Choi and Kang were also part of the South Korean line-up which won World Championship silver in this event in Wuxi.

In the semi-finals, the South Koreans beat Hong Kong's Man Wai Vivian Kong, Yik Hei Coco Lin and Kaylin Sin Yan Hsieh 45-31.

China came through against Japan's Miho Yoshimura, Haruna Baba and Kanna Oishi 45-35.

Hong Kong won the bronze medal contest, 45-39.

Team competitions in the men's épée and women's foil will conclude the Championships tomorrow.