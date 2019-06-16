Hosts Japan won the men's team foil title as the Asian Fencing Championships continued in Chiba.

The trio of Takahiro Shikine, Kyosuke Matsuyama and Kenta Suzumura combined to edge China 45-43 in a closely contested final.

For Shikine it was a second gold medal of the event after he won the individual foil title at the Chiba Port Arena on day one.

China did lead 35-34 at one stage but their team of Haiwei Chen, Bin Wu and Mengkai Huwang came up short.

Chen won bronze in the individual competition so will leave Chiba with two medals.

Japan reached the final by defeating Hong Kong's individual silver medallist Ka Long Cheung, Siu Lun Cheung and Chun Yin Ryan Choi 45-36.

The Chinese last four success saw them defeat South Korea's Kwanghyun Lee, Jun Heo and Young Ki Son 45-33.

Hong Kong then pipped the Koreans to bronze, 45-42.

Yaqi Shao helped China to the team sabre gold medal ©Getty Images

In the women's team sabre, China went one better as they clinched the gold medals.

Yaqi Shao, Hengyu Yang and Jiarui Qian proved too strong for South Korea's Kim Ji-yeon, Sooyeon Choi and Jisu Yoon as they collected a 45-38 success.

It meant Yoon could not produce another title to go alongside her gold medal from the individual event while Kim, the London 2012 Olympic champion, added to her solo bronze.

In the semi-finals, China beat the home Japanese team of Misaki Emura, Chika Aoki and individual silver medallist Norika Tamura 45-34.

The Koreans defeated Kazakhstan's Aigerim Sarybay, Tamara Pochekutova and Aibike Khabibullina 45-14 in their semi-final.

Japan won the bronze medal contest 45-35.

Tomorrow will see the men's team sabre and women's team épée events.