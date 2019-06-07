Top seed Kasumi Ishikawa was knocked out of the women's singles event at the second hurdle as action continued at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Hong Kong Open.

The Japanese experienced a crushing 6-11, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 9-11 loss against unseeded Chinese opponent Wang Yidi on day two of the ITTF World Tour event at Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

"I actually played well in the latter part of the game, yet it was not enough and I lost," Ishikawa said.

"I haven’t defeated any Chinese players this year and if I am losing even to their younger generations, my participation in next year’s Olympics is in serious doubt.

"The next step for me will be to reflect on what I have not been doing well.

"Hopefully after the process I’ll be able to play better and continue to improve before the Olympics."

Wang's reward for her impressive win is a quarter-final is set to be a meeting with another Japanese player, eighth seed Saki Shibata, who beat compatriot Hitomi Sato 11-5, 12-10, 11-4, 3-11, 11-7 in the round of 16.

The one other top-eight seed to crash out of the women's singles event today was sixth-ranked Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong.

Fifth seed Jang Woojin of South Korea has been eliminated from the men's singles event ©Getty Images

The home favourite fell to a 5-11, 6-11, 3-11, 11-5, 7-11 defeat at the hands of Austria's Sofia Polcanova, who is now scheduled to go onto face second seed Mima Ito of Japan in the last eight.

Ito eased to an 11-5, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 victory over China's Sun Mingyang.

In the men's singles event, fifth seed Jang Woojin of South Korea and eighth seed Koki Niwa of Japan were the most notable casualties in the round of 16.

Jang was beaten 3-11, 7-11, 2-11, 5-11 by China's Zhou Yu, while Niwa was defeated 11-4, 11-9, 10-12, 6-11, 5-11, 2-11 by fellow countryman Jun Mizutani.

Mizutani can now look ahead to another all-Japanese clash in the quarter-finals against second seed Tomokazu Harimoto, an 11-7, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 winner at the expense of Nigeria's Quadri Aruna.

Top seed Lin Gaoyuan of China remains on course for success after he overcame compatriot Ma Te 11-9, 11-9, 11-5, 11-9.

His last-eight opponent is due to be another fellow Chinese, Wang Chuqin, who beat France's Simon Gauzy 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 16-14, 11-5.

Action in Hong Kong is due to continue tomorrow with the quarter-final and semi-final ties.