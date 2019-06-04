China has been confirmed as the host nation for the 2023 Asian Cup at the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Extraordinary Congress in Paris.

The country was the only bidder for the event after the Korean Football Association (KFA) withdrew from the race to focus on its attempt to secure the hosting rights for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

India, Indonesia and Thailand had previously indicated they would bid for the tournament but all three pulled out.

The announcement from the KFA last month paved the way for China to be awarded the event unopposed.

China last staged the AFC's flagship competition in 2004, where they finished as runners-up after losing the final to Japan.

Hosting the 24-team Asian Cup could be a precursor for a bid from the country for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"This is an important moment for football in Asia and beyond," AFC President and senior FIFA vice-president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said.

"Football now has a chance to unlock the potential that exists in the world’s most populous country.

The AFC claim China hosting the 2023 tournament can help the sport grow in the country ©Getty Images

Al Khalifa added: "We have seen the rise of the game under the direction and investment of the Chinese Government.

"Now we have the chance, with this Asian Cup, to develop a true legacy for the global game.

"Hosting the AFC Asian Cup will provide China PR with great facilities and infrastructure to stage football tournaments."

Chinese FIFA Council member Du Zhaocai claimed it was a "great honour" to be awarded the hosting rights.

Matches are set to be held in 12 cities, the exact location of which have not yet been revealed, while nine stadiums are to be built.

This year's Asian Cup was won by Qatar, which will stage the 2022 World Cup and was yesterday announced as hosts of the 2019 and 2020 Club World Cups by the FIFA Council.

The AFC Extraordinary Congress took place on the eve of the FIFA Congress in the French capital.