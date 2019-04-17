North and South Korea – who are still technically at war – remain in the running to host the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.

South Korea's Football Association has registered to bid for the tournament, expressing an interest in doing so with the North Korean FA.

Any joint bid would be the latest in a number of displays of sporting unity between the nations, at war since 1950.

North and South Korean athletes took part in a joint march at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, also fielding a combined women's ice hockey team.

Alongside the World Cup bid, the two countries are hoping to hold the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games together.

The Olympic Committees from both nations met the International Olympic Committee in February to discuss the idea.

FIFA received nine registrations from member associations to bid to host the 2023 World Cup, the largest number to have done so for a FIFA tournament.

South Korea has expressed an interest in submitting a joint bid with North Korea for the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa have also registered.

None of the nine countries have staged the tournament in its 28-year history.

The associations have until October 4 to submit bids, with bid books set to be published in full on FIFA's website to ensure a fair and transparent process.

The FIFA Council will then make the decision in March 2020, in a vote which will again be made public.

Member associations will be able to attend a bid information workshop and observer programme in June, during the 2019 World Cup in France.

Nine French cities will host this year's tournament from June 7 to July 7.

Previous hosts include Sweden, Germany and Canada, with China and the United States holding it twice each.