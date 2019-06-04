An e-learning platform has been launched by the International Skating Union (ISU) to provide continuous development opportunities for those within ice skating sports.

The platform has gone live with the support of the ISU development programme, the ISU e-learning project group and Skate Canada.

Accessible from computers and mobile devices, it will offer engaging modules and skating-related online resources to officials, coaches and skaters.

The modules currently on the platform have been developed in close collaboration between the ISU e-learning team and ISU Technical Committees, as well as related departments at the ISU secretariat.

One of the modules currently on the ISU e-learning platform is advanced skating techniques with Olympic medallist Brian Orser, who has coached South Korea's Yuna Kim and Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu to gold medals ©Getty Images

Available at the moment are figure skating referee reappointment learning exercises, speed skating short track infringement guidance and World Anti-Doping Agency resources.

Advanced skating techniques with Canadian coach and former skater Brian Orser, a double Olympic medallist and who led South Korea's Yuna Kim to gold medals at Vancouver 2010 and Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, have also been uploaded, as has a "pure as ice" educational workshop.

Speed skating coaching modules are currently under development.