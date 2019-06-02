Britain's Mallory Franklin was in scintillating form as she claimed glory on the last day of the European Canoe Association (ECA) European Canoe Slalom Championships in Pau, France.

The 24-year-old was 10 seconds quicker than her closest rival, Spain's Núria Vilarrubla, with British team mate Kimberley Woods claiming bronze a further five seconds off the pace.

Pau has been a happy hunting ground for Franklin.

She won the 2017 International Canoe Federation World Championships in Pau and maintained her 100 per cent international record on the course today.

"It was a really good run," said Franklin.

"I really enjoyed it.

"From the start, I said I would go for it and try really hard and it came off.

"I've actually won every international I've done here."

Czech paddler Vit Prindiš became European champion in the men's K1 event at the European Canoe Association European Canoe Slalom Championships ©ECA

Vit Prindiš finally got his hands on the gold medal as he claimed his first senior European title in the men's K1 final.

The Czech paddler had previously been forced to settle for silver medals at the European Championships in Vienna in 2014 and last year in Prague.

He made no mistakes in Pau, though, as he clocked the fastest run to climb onto the top step of the rostrum.

"I am super happy because I had four really good runs here in Pau," Prindiš said.

"I did not do any mistakes.

"I worked through my plan.

"You never know here in Pau because the water is really tricky.

"I am really happy that I managed it and that I have my first title in seniors, after a few years when I was second."

Poland's Dariusz Popiela won a second individual silver medal ahead of French kayaker Quentin Burgi.

Czech Republic was the most successful team of the Championships with three gold medals and one bronze.

The 2020 ECA Canoe Slalom European Championships will be held at Lee Valley White Water Centre in Waltham Cross, England.