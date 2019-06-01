Benjamin Savšek claimed his and Slovenia's second gold medal of the European Canoe Association European Canoe Slalom Championships in Pau, France.

Savšek was part of the three-man team which won gold yesterday and was in fine form again today, winning the men's C1 final.

"It was really nice, fast and clean run," he said.

"The bottom part was really hard, I was just looking forward to the finish and pushing as hard as I could.

"I am really happy to be European champion."

Savšek was already familiar with the Pau course, having claimed the International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Championship title there in 2017.

He added: "I like this course, I like to race here and I will have good memories from this venue,"

Czech kayaker Amalie Hilgertova won a surprise gold medal in the women's K1 event at the European Canoe Association European Canoe Slalom Championships in Pau, France ©ECA

France's Martin Thomas came closest to upstaging Savšek but had to settle for the silver medal, just 0.79 seconds behind.

Sideris Tasiadis from Germany completed the podium.

Twenty-one-year-old Czech ace Amalie Hilgertova claimed a surprise gold in the women's kayak final.

Defending champion Ricarda Funk of Germany completed the fastest run but a mistake cost her an additional 50 seconds and ultimately, her title hopes went with it.

It was left to Hilgertova to take the top step on the rostrum in her absence.

"The run was perfect," she said.

"When I saw the time I could not believe I was so fast.

"In 2013 when I won the Junior World Championships in Liptovsky Mikulaš, I wasn't really ready for that mentally, so after that I struggled for a long time and finally found the way back, so I hope the next medal won't take so long."

Briton Mallory Franklin was just 0.19 seconds behind, with Funk's German team mate Jasmin Schornberg winning the bronze medal.

Tomorrow the championships will close with semi-final and final races in women's canoe and men's kayak events.