Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez has accepted the role as the country's Chef de Mission for its home Southeast Asian (SEA) Games later this year.

Ramirez announced his decision after receiving a call from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

He said he had initially turned down the offer because he is already helping with the country’s preparations for the event, due to take place from November 30 to December 10, as chief of the PSC.

But he changed his mind after being given instructions from Malacañang Palace, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the Philippines located in the capital city of Manila, to accept the post.

As reported by Xinhua, Ramirez replaces Philippine Taekwondo Association secretary general Monsour del Rosario after POC President Ricky Vargas fired him and several officials from their appointive positions during the POC General Assembly on Monday (May 27).

"I was given firm instructions which I shall carry out, knowing beyond any doubt that national interest is the primary concern of the Government," Ramirez was reported as saying by Xinhua.

"I humbly accept the Chef de Mission post for Team Philippines’ 2019 SEA Games participation."

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games are due to run from November 30 to December 10 ©Southeast Asian Games 2019

POC President Ricky Vargas offered the position to Ramirez as he was deemed the "most qualified" for it.

"He is the most qualified," Vargas told Xinhua.

"Many are, but he is the most qualified to handle this job.

"And I thank him for accepting and reconsidering."

The Philippines will play host to 56 sports and 528 events for more than 10,000 athletes and officials from 11 National Olympic Committees during the 2019 SEA Games.

More than 1,000 international and local media representatives are also set to be present.

The event will be held across various venues in Luzon-San Juan, Clark, Subic, Metro Manila and Tagaytay.