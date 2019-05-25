Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won the final stage of the Emakumeen Euskal Bira to become the overall victor of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women's World Tour race in Spain’s Basque region.

Longo Borghini was third in the general classification yesterday but rose to the top today after triumphing in the 156km final stage.

She recorded a time of 4hrs 11:02mins, finishing in front of Luxembourg's Christine Majerus and Tayler Wiles of the United States.

Australia's Amanda Spratt was second in the general classification, having won the second stage.

Longo Borghini's compatriot Soraya Paladin was third.

The next event on the UCI Women's World Tour is the Women's Tour in Great Britain.