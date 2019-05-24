Tayler Wiles of the United States was the victor in the third stage of the Emakumeen Euskal Bira, the International Cycling Union Women's World Tour race in Spain’s Basque region.

Wiles finished the 97 kilometre stage in 2hrs 37.43mins.

The Trek–Segafredo cyclist took the lead with just under 20km to go, crossing the line before Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini and Soraya Paladin.

Wiles moves up to fourth in the general classification.

Still leading is second stage winner Amanda Spratt, with the Australian coming fifth in today's race.

Paladin and Longo Borghini are second and third, respectively.

The final stage, a 156km loop around Oñati, will take place tomorrow.