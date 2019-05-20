The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 winners will receive $4million (£3.1m/€3.6m) in prize money.

It is the highest amount of World Cup prize money to date.

The total prize pot is worth $10m (£7.8m/€9m), the runners-up receiving $2m (£1.6m/€1.8m).

Losing semi-finalists will earn $800,000 (£628,000/€717,000).

Edgbaston in Birmingham will host some of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ©Getty Images

There is also a prize for winning each match in the preliminary round-robin tournament, valued at $40,000 (£31,000/€36,000) per game.

The teams that make it past the round robin stage will be awarded a bonus of $100,000 (£78,000/€89,000).

Ten teams are set to compete in the tournament hosted by England and Wales, with venues including Lord's in London, Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham.

It begins on May 30 and concludes on July 14.