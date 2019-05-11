The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) organised a meeting with French representatives to express their common position on the inscription of the Olympic values on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The list ensures the protection of cultural heritages and the awareness of their significance.

France, the hosts of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, began the attempt in September 2018 and had requested Greece's involvement as the historical home of the Olympics.

HOC hosted a meeting at their headquarters in Athens to express their support.

The Greek side was composed by the HOC President Spyros Capralos, the secretary general Manolis Kolympadis and the representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Yiannis Drinis and Elena Bazini.

"We are very pleased that France has taken this initiative and will shall also try to support it as the Olympic Games were born in Greece and any concept connected with them is also intertwined with our country," Capralos said.

"I am sure that the cooperation of the two countries will be excellent and I hope for a positive result, which will contribute decisively to the protection of the Olympic spirit."

The Greek side included HOC President Spyros Capralos and Johann Pellicot from the Paris 2024 Organising Committee ©HOC

The French delegation comprised Guy Drut, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, French Ambassador for Sport Phillipe Vinogradoff and Johann Pellicot from the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

“The aim of this meeting is to inscribe on the UNESCO World Heritage List the concept of the Olympic Spirit and we want the aid of Greece," said Drut, also a 110 metre hurdles Olympic gold medallist at Montreal 1976.

"Greece could not but be connected with this procedure, we all understand that.

"It is a difficult endeavour, in the framework of the Olympic Games that will be held in 2024 in Paris and we were warmly accepted by the UNESCO, when we began the procedure.

"In order to make this happen, at an international level, the Olympic Spirit must be inscribed on the Cultural Heritage List of every country, Greece, Luxembourg, or any other country."

It is hoped the Olympic values will be included on the intangible cultural heritage list of a number of countries before an application is submitted to UNESCO in 2021.