A new name, logo and brand platform has been launched here at SportAccord Summit for lacrosse's international governing body as it continues its push for inclusion on the Olympic programme.

Less than six months after securing provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it has changed its name from the Federation of International Lacrosse to World Lacrosse.

The announcement was made by World Lacrosse President Sue Redfern and chief executive Jim Scherr.

The new name, logo and brand platform will add further momentum to the rapid growth lacrosse is enjoying worldwide, it is claimed.

It is also hoped it will lead to increased awareness and support for the governing body, its 62-member Member Federations and its Continental Federations.

The name World Lacrosse captures the "bold vision and ambition of the federation to continue expanding participation in lacrosse around the globe", it is claimed.

The shape of the logo represents a handmade wooden lacrosse stick, it was revealed.

The globe in the centre, angled at the actual position of the earth at 23.5 degrees, is designed to represent the global appeal of lacrosse, but also supposed to hint at the opportunity for the sport to continue its growth.

To complement the new name and logo it has also launched a new website at www.worldlacrosse.sport.

World Lacrosse President Sue Redfern, right, and chief executive Jim Scherr, left, launched the new name and logo for the governing body during SportAccord Summit in the Gold Coast ©World Lacrosse

"This is a tremendously important and exciting day for our organisation and for lacrosse enthusiasts around the world who, through their participation and commitment, are lifting our game to unprecedented heights,” Redfern said.

"In particular, I’d like to thank our Board of Directors and membership for their vision and support in setting out this dynamic, new direction.

"Coming just months after being honoured by the IOC with provisional recognition, the introduction of our new brand platform is yet another important milestone for our organisation.

"In introducing our new World Lacrosse name, logo and brand elements, we have attempted to capture the many unique attributes that make lacrosse special – the rich heritage and traditions of our game, the excitement and energy of lacrosse, its growing, global appeal and, the unique spirit of camaraderie shared by lacrosse enthusiasts the world over.

"As expressed in our brand messaging, for all of us who care about this great game, we are excited to experience what’s next.”

World Lacrosse hopes the new name and logo will help it to continue its recent momentum ©World Lacrosse

Lacrosse, contested at two editions of the Summer Olympics – St Louis 1904 and London 1908 - was granted provisional recognition for three years alongside sambo and kickboxing at an IOC Executive Board meeting in Tokyo in November.

"The future for lacrosse has never been brighter and our new name, logo and brand platform have been designed to capture the spirit of optimism and excitement that permeates our sport,” Scherr said.

"Today’s announcement is just the beginning.

"In the coming weeks and months, we will continue sharing elements of our new brand platform, beginning with our brand style guide, in order to provide stakeholders across the sport with a powerful set of tools and resources to work together in sharing the wonderful stories and attributes of this game."