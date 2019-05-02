Women’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi progressed to the singles quarter-finals at the Badminton World Federation New Zealand Open.

The Japanese player was hoping to avoid a shock defeat, following second seed Saina Nehwal’s shock elimination yesterday.

Yamaguchi had no such issues at the Super 300 tournament in Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium.

She overcame China’s Wei Yaxin 21-11, 21-13 in her second-round match.

Yamaguchi will now face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia, who beat China’s Li Yun 21-14, 22-20.

Japan’s Sayaka Takanashi also advanced to the quarter-finals, following a 21-11, 21-13 win over South Korea’s Kim Hyo-min.

Li Xuerui of China will provide Takanashi’s next challenge, after the Chinese player won 21-16, 21-13 against Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan.

Jonatan Christie avoided an upset in the men's singles ©Getty Images

In the men’s singles, third seed Jonatan Christie avoided an upset.

The Indonesian star battled to a 21-14, 14-21, 21-16 win over Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu-wei.

He faces Chinese qualifier Sun Feixiang, who battled back from a game down to beat South Korea’s Hoe Kwang-hee.

Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama was a 21-14, 25-23 winner against Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin in his match.

Tsuneyama will face either India’s Kumar Prannoy or Indonesia’s second seed Tommy Sugiarto in the quarter-finals.