China’s Wang Zhiyi produced the shock result of the day at the Badminton World Federation New Zealand Open as she defeated women’s singles second seed Saina Nehwal in the first round.

Wang won 21-16, 21-23, 21-4 in this Super 300 tournament in Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium to earn a second-round meeting with Japan’s Saena Kawakami.

Kawakami’s compatriot and top seed Akane Yamaguchi progressed thanks to a 21-17, 21-19 win over South Korea’s Sim Yu-jin, and will now meet Wei Yaxin of China, who beat Isabel Zhong of the United States 21-8, 21-13.

India's second seed Saina Nehwal made a surprise first-round exit at the BWF New Zealand Open ©Getty Images

An Se-young of South Korea won the toughest match of the round, progressing after a 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 victory over China’s Ji Shuting.

Meanwhile, top men’s seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia had a relatively testing outing as he beat France’s Brice Leverdez 21-19, 21-17.

His next opponent will be Malaysian qualifier Chong Wei Feng, who won against Ginting’s compatriot, Ihsan Mustofa, 17-21, 21-13, 21-16.

Another top Indonesian player, third-seeded Jonatan Christie, got through thanks to a 21-12, 21-10 win over compatriot Shesar Rhustavito.

The Indonesian second-round complement also includes second seed Tommy Sugiarto, who beat China’s Lu Guangzu 21-11, 21-15.