Three Olympic medallists were among the qualifiers today for Friday’s women’s final at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

From a field of 78, France’s Rio 2016 silver medallist Elodie Clouvel finished joint top of the 36 qualifiers with 1,047, the same number of points gained by South Korea’s Kim Sun-woo.

Laura Asadauskaite of Lithuania, the London 2012 champion, was sixth on the day with 1,032, four points behind her third-place compatriot Gintare Venckauskaite.

Oktawia Nowacka of Poland, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, was 16th with 1,028.

World number seven Annika Schleu of Germany and Britain’s world number nine Kate French of Great Britain also progressed.

The event continues tomorrow with qualifying for the men's Individual final on Saturday, before concluding on Sunday with the mixed relay.