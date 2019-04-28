International University Sports Federation President Oleg Matytsin has written a letter of condolences to Sri Lanka Universities Sports Association (SLUSA) following the terror attacks in the country.

Nearly 300 people were killed in the attacks across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday (April 22).

"It is at times like this that the world must come together and stand as one. In your darkest hour, you must know that we are with you," wrote to SLUSA President Tilak PD Gamage.

"The world mourns with you.

"In our world - the world of sport - we celebrate life, peace and positivity.

"It is a dark day for all of us when a horrific tragedy like this shakes us to the core."

Nearly 300 people were killed in the terror attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday ©Getty Images

Matytsin strongly condemned the attacks.

"There is no place for hate and fear in our ideal world, a world that we strive towards every day," he said.

"Let those who commit these cowardly acts know that evil shall never triumph.

"Our hearts go out to our colleagues, friends and all the people in Sri Lanka."

Matytsin is the latest leading figure from the world of sport to write to condemn the attacks.

He follows Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and Thomas Bach, Presidents of the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Olympic Committee.