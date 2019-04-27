Sporting action began today in Darwin, Australia at the first Arafura Games to be held since 2011.

The Games is a unique, multi-sport event where athletes with a disability compete in the same programme as able-bodied athletes.

Competitors from around the world take part in the week-long Games held in Darwin, in the Northern Territory.

This is the 13th edition of an event that launched in 1991 and which takes its name from the Arafura Sea, which lies between northern Australia and Southeast Asia.

The 2003 edition was cancelled following concerns over the SARS virus and the 2013 edition was cancelled by the newly-elected CLP Government on the grounds it cost too much to run.

The first gold medal of the Games went to Shi Yue-shan from Chinese Taipei, who was victorious in the women’s 45kg weightlifting category.

New Zealand swimmer Hamish Rose also made it a day to remember as he broke the Games record in the 17 years-and-over 50m freestyle, previously 23.83sec, with a time of 23.62.

Around 1,500 athletes from 40 countries and territories are due to compete at the Games, which conclude on Saturday (May 4).

Athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, football, indoor volleyball, muaythai, netball, sailing, swimming, sepak takraw, squash, table tennis, tennis and weightlifting are among the sports on the programme.



