Sporting action will begin at the Arafura Games tomorrow after a vibrant Opening Ceremony in Darwin today.

Athletes from around 40 countries and territories who are due to compete at the multi-sport event paraded during the celebration at Darwin Waterfront.

The event takes its name from the Arafura Sea, which lies between northern Australia and Southeast Asia.

This year's edition – the first to be held since 2011 after the 2013 Games were cancelled – features both able-bodied and Para athletes.

Australian Paralympian Torita Blake, a double World Para Athletics Championships bronze medallist, carried the Arafura flag into the venue.

Arafura Games opening ceremony. Welcome to Darwin in the Dry #AG2019

"I had no idea and it just came out of the blue," said Blake after she was confirmed as flagbearer.

"It’s more than just carrying a flag.

“It’s a real privilege, it shows support for the Games and it’s an honour."

Around 1,500 athletes are set to compete at the event, which concludes with the Closing Ceremony next Saturday (May 4).

Athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, football, indoor volleyball, muaythai, netball, sailing, swimming, sepak takraw, squash, table tennis, tennis and weightlifting are among the sports on the programme.