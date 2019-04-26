North Korea's Pak Yong-mi retained her women's 53 kilograms title with victory over Japan's Maya Mukaida at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Xi’an in China.

Pak, who won the gold medal in the division at last year's Asian Games in Indonesia, edged out Mukaida 4-3 in a hard-fought final at Xi’an Electronic Science and Technology University Gymnasium.

India's Vinesh Vinesh, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games 50kg champion, took bronze alongside Aktenge Keunimjaeva of Uzbekistan.

They beat Qianyu Pang of China and South Korea's Kim Hyung-joo, respectively.

World Championships bronze medallist and Asian Games silver medallist Aisuluu Tynybekova triumphed in the 62kg category as she beat Yukako Kuwai of Japan 8-6 in a high-scoring gold medal bout.

Sakshi Malik of India and Nabira Esenbaeva of Uzbekistan's claimed the bronze medals following their wins over North Korea's Hyon Gyong Mun and Salinee Srisombat of Thailand, respectively.

China enjoyed a successful day as wrestlers from the nation secured two titles.

Xiaojuan Luo defeated Japan's Naomi Ruike in the 65kg final, with Bolortungalag Zorigt of Mongolia and Kazakhstan's Aina Temirtassova doing enough for bronze.

In the 57kg event, Ninging Rong overcame North Korea's Jong Myong-suk 4-2 in the gold medal bout.

Four-time Olympic champion Kaori Icho of Japan, who suffered defeat to Asian Games champion Jong in the semi-finals, finished on a high by defeating Vietnam's Thi My Trang Nguyen to take bronze.

The other bronze medal in the division was claimed by Mongolia's Tserenchimed Sukhee, a 5-3 victor in her contest with India's Pooja Dhanda.

Yuzuka Kagami was Japan's sole gold medallist today as she topped the podium in the 72kg category following a comprehensive 12-1 win over Jeong Seo-yeon of South Korea.

Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's Nilufar Gadaeva earned bronze.

The Championships continue tomorrow.