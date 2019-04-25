Japan top the team standings after claiming three of the five gold medals available on the opening day of women’s competition at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Xi’an in China.

The Japanese side ended the day with 115 points at Xi’an Electronic Science and Technology University Gymnasium, giving them a lead of 10 over the host nation.

Mongolia are third with 61 points.

Two of Japan’s gold medal match wins came at the expense of Chinese opposition with Japan’s Yuki Irie beating Sun Yanan 6-4 at 50 kilograms and Sara Dosho defeating defending champion Zhou Feng 3-2 at 68kg.

It was a first major test for Dosho, the reigning Olympic champion at 69kg, since returning from shoulder surgery.

She had to relinquish her world title last year after going under the knife.

"Even if it’s Asia, to be able to return to international [competition] and win is a relief," said Dosho, who won her fourth Asian Championships gold medal and first since 2017.

"It’s great – it makes me feel glad I came back.

"I tasted the bitterness and many hardships from having surgery.

"To be able to once again win overseas makes me really happy."

Inagaki (JPN) picks up the winning points in a late surge which wins her the championship.

.

.

.#wrestlexian #unitedworldwrestling #womenswrestling pic.twitter.com/JC1ftgoe7V — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 25, 2019

The 50kg bronze medals went to North Korea’s Hwang Yong Ok and Kazakhstan’s Valentina Islamova Brik.

Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova and India’s Divya Kakran were the 68kg bronze medallists.

Japan’s one other triumph came courtesy of Yuzuka Inagaki, who overcame Mongolia’s Battsetseg Altantsetseg 10-0 in the 59kg final.

Rounding off the podium were China’s Zhang Qi and India’s Kumari Manju.

There was disappointment for Japan, however, in the two other finals against Chinese opposition.

Saki Igarashi lost 10-0 to Xie Mengyu at 55kg, while Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Paliha Paliha at 76kg.

The 55kg bronze medals went to Mongolia’s Dulguun Bolormaa and Kazakhstan’s Marina Sedneva.

South Korea’s Hwang Eunju and Chinese Taipei’s Chang Hui Tsz were the 76kg bronze medallists.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with the remaining five women's categories.

They are 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 65kg and 72kg.