World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee chairperson Beckie Scott and Education Committee head Edwin Moses have declined to participate in a wider investigation into alleged bullying after claiming the process was "fatally flawed".

Lawyers for Scott and Moses said the WADA probe "lacked transparency and independence" and was "akin to a kangaroo court" in a letter to the anti-doping watchdog.

Olympic cross-country skiing gold medallist Scott and Moses, a double Olympic champion in the 400 metres hurdles, will not conduct interviews with investigators as a result.

The investigation was launched after an initial inquiry had concluded the alleged bullying of Canadian Scott by WADA Executive Committee members at a fractious meeting in the Seychelles in September – where the Russian Anti-Doping Agency was controversially reinstated – had not taken place.

But WADA said a second phase of the inquiry, including interviewing those present at the meeting, would be held owing to the "seriousness" of the accusations made.

Moses had also raised concerns and claimed he had been subjected to similar treatment to Scott.

Brown Rudnick, hired by Scott and Moses, claim there is a "clear conflict of interest" as the company leading the investigation has a "long-standing client relationship with WADA".

Double Olympic gold medallist Edwin Moses backed Beckie Scott and claimed he had been subjected to the same treatment ©Getty Images

Witness interviews had been conducted before Scott and Moses had been allowed to present their allegations, they claim.

They also allege the investigation "has no terms of reference, scope, reporting requirements or public disclosure protocols".

Brown Rudnick claimed these issues had been raised with WADA but none had been given a satisfactory response and had instead been "cast aside".

Scott had accused some Olympic Movement representatives on the WADA Executive Committee of treating her with "disrespect" and of subjecting her to "inappropriate comments" at the meeting.

The alleged incident occurred during a heated debate concerning the lifting of the suspension on Russia.

Scott, chair of the WADA Athlete Committee, told BBC Sport she was laughed at when reading a list of athletes who publicly opposed RUSADA's reinstatement.

The 44-year-old said she faced treatment that was "indicative of a general attitude of dismissal and belittling of the athlete voice".

When RUSADA were reinstated despite her opposition, she resigned her position on WADA's Compliance Review Committee in protest and was replaced by South African double Olympic swimming champion Penny Heyns.

insidethegames has contacted WADA for comment.