China’s Lü Huihui produced a Championship record throw to win the gold medal in the javelin at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha.

The two-time World Championship medallist threw a distance of 65.83 metres at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar’s capital city.

The distance was shy of her Asian record of 67.59m, but proved enough to secure the continental title.

India’s Annu Rani finished as the runner-up after achieving a distance of 60.22m in the competition.

The podium places were completed by Thailand’s Natta Nachan, who finished on 56.01m.

The women’s 5,000 metres title was also decided on the first day of competition.

Kenyan-born Winfred Mutile Yavi won the gold medal for Bahrain in a personal best time of 15min 28.87 sec.

The Asian Games 3,000m steeplechase champion ended one second clear of her team-mate Bontu Rebitu, who won the silver medal.

India’s Parul Chaudhary finished third in 15:36.03.

Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi triumphed in the women's 5,000m event ©Getty Images

A further three days days of competition are set to take place in Doha.

The event is offering organisers a crucial test ahead of hosting the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships later this year.

The Championships will take place amid a political dispute in the region.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among countries to cut ties with Qatar in June 2017.

They accused the nation of supporting terrorism, a claim which was denied.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are competing at the Championships, but the UAE have not sent athletes to participate.