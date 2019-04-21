Switzerland continued their pursuit of a second consecutive World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship title by thrashing Brazil in Stavanger.

Daniela Rupp and Kevin Wunderlin, hoping to follow in the footsteps of 2018 winners Michèle Jäggi and Sven Michel, beat the Brazilian duo of Luciana Barrella and Marcio Cerquinho 10-1 in Group B at the Sørmarka Arena.

The result handed the Swiss pair their second victory of the tournament following their win over Chinese Taipei yesterday.

Estonia, Germany, Norway and Scotland also maintained their 100 per cent starts to the competition with wins in Group D.

Olympic bronze medallists and hosts Norway overcame Lithuania 12-5, while Estonia defeated Slovakia 8-3.

Germany were in commanding form as they defeated Belgium 11-3 and Scotland hammered Mexico 15-4.

Estonia are among four teams in Group D to have won their opening two matches ©WCF

"The main target for us is to reach the play-offs and qualify for the A Division next year," said Estonia's Marie Turmann.

"Whatever comes after that is a bonus."

There is a three-way tie for the lead in Group C as China, the Czech Republic and Wales all picked up their second victories.

Wales dispatched France 8-4, China were narrow 5-2 winners over Australia and the Czech Republic recorded the highest score of the event so far, beating Nigeria 20-0.

Canada and Japan are joint top of Group A following the third day's play.

Canada swatted aside Ukraine 18-0, while Japan eased past Denmark 15-1.

The top two teams in each group at the end of the round-robin phase, along with the four best third-placed teams, will qualify for the last 16.