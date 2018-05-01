Stavanger in Norway will host the 2019 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships, it has been announced.

The World Curling Federation (WCF) confirmed the tournament will be held at the Sørmarka Arena from April 20 to 27.

It will be the first international curling competition to take place in Norway since Stavanger staged the 2013 European Championships.

"It has been some time since we have held an international curling event in Norway, so it is with great pleasure I confirm that Stavanger will bring the 2018 to 2019 season to a close with our annual World Mixed Doubles and Senior Curling Championships," WCF President Kate Caithness said.

"In the past two years in Lethbridge, Canada and Östersund in Sweden we have created a true celebration of curling with a number of Championships running at the same time and under one roof, and the Sørmarka Arena is a perfect venue to achieve this once more."

Switzerland will aim to defend the title they won in Östersund last month ©WCF

Next year's tournament could feature the Norwegian duo of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, who claimed bronze medals in the first mixed doubles event to be held at a Winter Olympic Games.

Skaslien and Nedregotten were awarded the bronze medal stripped from the Olympic Athletes from Russia team after Aleksandr Krushelnitckii tested positive during February's Games in Pyeongchang.

The announcement follows the conclusion of the 2018 World Mixed Doubles Championships in the Swedish city, won by the Swiss duo of Michèle Jäggi and Sven Michel.

"The Norwegian Curling Association (NCA), Sørmarka Curling Club and Folkehallene are looking forward to host the most social and the fastest Championship together in the same room next year in Stavanger," Norwegian Curling Association secretary general Pål Trulsen said.

"The Sørmarka Arena that hosted the European Championships in 2013 will be ready to welcome teams from all over the world."

