The Rugby League International Federation (RLIF) has begun the process of appointing three independent directors, one of which will become chair of the organisation.

The RLIF Board, meeting for the first time under its newly adopted constitution, have established a Nominations Committee to facilitate the search for the directors.

Graeme Thompson, current chair of RLIF, will lead the Committee.

"The RLIF is determined to introduce independent directors to complement those representing the current membership," he said.

"These recruitments will be based on skills and competencies and designed to elevate the RLIF to the next level in terms of organisational performance.

"We expect these exciting and vitally important roles to attract high calibre applicants, with many from outside the sport."

RLIF had approved a series of proposals to reform the body’s governance structure, including the appointment of the three directors, earlier this month.

Other changes include a new membership policy which will be implemented following a Board meeting in June and a second member consultation stage.

It will widen the areas under consideration to cover six areas of every organisation, namely governance, finance, participation, technical, international and communication.

From 2021, RLIF funding will be distributed according to the new policy, giving members until then to ensure that they are compliant.

RLIF chief executive Nigel Wood spoke of the importance of the rolling calendar discussed at the Board meeting ©RLIF

The Board also considered and approved a proposal to meet with members from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in order to understand the pathway required for the sport to potentially become a medal sport at the event.

A delegation, led by the chair, are due to meet the CGF in May.

A multi-year calendar based upon World Cup cycles, including global, continental and regional competitions plus space for bilateral matches, was been presented to the Board and will be discussed in detail at the next meeting.

"Around the world, fans, players, coaches all want to see a regular international competition which build upon the excitement of the domestic competitions, it unites people and provides something unique for everyone," RLIF chief executive Nigel Wood said.

"We have a great programme for 2019 and we have now presented the architecture for a rolling calendar which will give everyone the certainty that they have been seeking.

"That now goes out for wider consultation amongst the membership and will be discussed again at our meeting in June."

Other matters discussed by the Board included a new digital strategy, the organisation's branding and an improved match sanctioning protocol.