Cricket Scotland has paid tribute to Con De Lange following his death at the age of 38 on April 18 following a brain tumour.

De Lange was described as one of the country’s top international players of recent years, with Cricket Scotland also praising him as a “great servant” at club and regional level.

The all-rounder was taken ill at the end of 2017 while on Scotland duty and was later diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Cricket Scotland stated that through doses of chemotherapy and medical appointments, De Lange retained his strength and belief in doctors and nurses at Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.

Tony Brian, Cricket Scotland chair, offered condolences to De Lange's wife Claire and her two children.

“Con’s death at such an early age is a tragedy,” Brian said.

“He was a great servant to cricket in Scotland as well as South Africa and elsewhere, not just in the national team but also at regional and club level with his infectious and inspirational commitment, both as a player and coach.

“But above all, we will remember Con the man – competitive, committed and the ultimate team player, someone with unshakeable principles and integrity.

“He will be greatly missed and very fondly remembered by many throughout the world of cricket.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Scottish cricketing community are with Claire, Daisy and Rory.”

Con De Lange scored the winning runs in Scotland's maiden win over a full ICC member ©Getty Images

De Lange had served as vice-captain of the men’s Scotland squad and captained the team in their first 50-over victory over a full International Cricket Council member.

Scotland chased down a target of 287 from Zimbabwe, with De Lange taking one wicket and then hitting the winning runs.

Born in South Africa, he played 13 one-day internationals and eight Twenty20s for Scotland between 2015 and 2017.

De Lange’s family and friends have been raising money for a brain tumour charity.