Dublin has played host to the second workshop of the New Leaders Sport Leadership Programme with a focus on understanding how others construct decisions and behave.

New Leaders is a legacy project of Birgitta Kervinen, winner of the 2017 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Women and Sport World Trophy.

Its Sport Leadership Programme and its forum are joint efforts of the IOC and European Olympic Committees (EOC), run by the Finnish Olympic Committee.

New Leaders participants, the game-changers, learned about human behaviour, feedback and how to handle conflicts in Ireland's capital.

Furthermore, they broke the code of "reading" other people’s minds.

The game-changers explored the four main categories of how humans behave with it being claimed that once a person knows the groups and "human stereotypes", they have even stronger power to influence, convince, understand or persuade others.

In addition, they also learned how others see them behave with it being stated that leadership is much about the power of being an example.

"Every sport leader must go through these questions occasionally: How do I know what is the right thing to say or the best thing to do, if I want to convince someone?," a New Leaders statement reads.

"How do I know how to behave if I want to change something?

"How can I motivate everyone, when everyone gets motivated in different ways?

"As a leader, how can I assist people around me to reach their best?

"The New Leaders workshop two in Ireland gave answers to these questions."

New Leaders is a legacy project of Finland's Birgitta Kervinen, centre, the winner of the 2017 IOC Women and Sport World Trophy presented by Thomas Bach, the IOC President, right ©IOC

Sarah Keane, chair of the EOC Gender Equality Commission and President of the Irish Olympic Committee, said there is no-one or right type of leadership.

"Everyone has strengths and weakness; you just need to understand yours," she added.

"In addition, you also need to understand where someone else is coming from to be able to influence them."

Keane also stated it is of benefit to the sport movement to have different types and diverse leaders, including more female leaders.

At the same time than the New Leaders workshop took place, the EOC Gender Equality Commission had its meeting in Dublin.

IOC gender equality consultant Nancy Lee presented the organisation's Gender Equality Review Project to the Commission and updated the current situation.

Furthermore, both Lee and Keane had the opportunity to have questions and answers session with the game-changers to go over action plans to implement the IOC gender equality recommendations.

"Now, the two New Leaders workshops have shown that these game-changers have passion towards sport and that passion is their power," the statement adds.

"They care, work and connect in order to develop more equal and responsible field of sport.

"However, their passion is not enough.

"One can lead, but with a team you can win - and set standards for a new normal.

"Therefore, the game-changers need support from the sporting community.

"They need the more experienced, connected and powerful sport leaders to hear and share their goals.

"They need current leaders connect them with right people.

"They need the leaders of sport to be with them in Finland for the New Leaders Forum to share their action plans with the rest of the Europe.

"They need you to share their messages and start to act."

The first workshop of the New Leaders Sport Leadership Programme was held in Lithuania's capital Vilnius in January.

A third workshop is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in the near future.