Tokyo 2020 has unveiled the official sport pictograms for the Paralympic Games with 500 days to go until the Opening Ceremony.

Organisers released 23 pictogram designs, with 22 Paralympic sports having one pictogram for their sports.

The two cycling disciplines are represented by separate pictograms, showing the difference between road and track.

Badminton and taekwondo pictograms have been produced for the first time, with both sports set to make their Paralympic debuts next year.

Tokyo 2020 states the designs have been created with the aim of helping people overcome language barriers through the use of internationally recognisable images to depict individual sports.

Organisers claim the designs honour and celebrate Paralympic sports, as the images depict Paralympians in dynamic poses.

It is hoped the pictograms can reflect and promote an inclusive society which celebrates differences and promotes world-class athleticism.

The images will be used in various ways for the Games, including being shown at competition venues.

They will also feature during events, as well as being shown on city decorations and licensed products.

Tokyo 2020 claims the pictograms will help visual impressions of the Paralympic Games remain in people’s memories during and after the Games.

They were designed by a team led by Masaaki Hiromura, a guest professor at Tama Art University and representative director of Japan Creative.

The team also produced the Olympic pictograms, which were unveiled last month.

The Paralympic pictograms followed the same creative concept and design, with characteristics of the individual sports taken into account by accurately reflecting their rules, the athletes’ postures and the equipment they use.





“It is a real honour to have participated in the design of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games sport pictograms,” Hiromura said.

“I have tried to express the dynamic beauty of the athletes through these pictograms, while respecting the legacy bequeathed by the pioneers of the Japanese design industry in their designs for the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games.

“The 2020 designs took us almost two years to complete and they embody the thoughtful input of the many people involved.

“I hope these pictograms will inspire everyone and help generate excitement for the different sports at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and that they will colourfully decorate the Games.”

Each design will feature two sets – the free type and the frame type.

The former will be used on posters, tickets and licensed products for the Games.

Frame type pictograms will be used for functional purposes, such as maps, signage at competition venues, guidebooks and on websites.

Colour variations will be developed, mainly using the blue of the Tokyo 2020 emblems and five other traditional Japanese colours.

The colours – kurenai, ai, sakura, fujiand and matsuba – will be used to create points of difference.

The Games will take place from August 25 to September 6.