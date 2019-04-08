The route of the Paralympic marathon events at Tokyo 2020 has today been confirmed following approval from World Para Athletics.

For the first time in recent Paralympic history, the course will follow the same route as the Olympic marathon and will start and finish at the same location - the new National Stadium.

Traversing the heart of the Japanese capital, the route will take in famous landmarks including the Kaminarimon in Asakusa, the Imperial Palace, Ginza’s upmarket Chuo Street, the Zojoii temple with the Tokyo Tower as a backdrop, and Nihombashi bridge.

The climax of the race is set to see Para-athletes tackle a gruelling uphill section as they head towards the Stadium.

There will be five marathon races, the men and women’s T12 for athletes with visual impairments, men’s T46 for runners with upper limb deficiency and men and women’s T54 for those in wheelchairs other than cerebral palsy.

"The marathon is one of the highlights of the Para athletics programme," said head of World Para Athletics Haozhe Gao.

"It is an amazing opportunity to engage with fans as there are five races to follow.

"At the same time, it is also special for the athletes as they will go across some of the most iconic parts of Tokyo before they return to the Stadium.

"I would like to thank the organisers for the work they have done and I am already looking forward to the races on September 6 next year."

The Tokyo 2020 marathon course will serve the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Akemi Masuda, President of Japan Para Athletics, said: "I am very happy that the announcement of the marathon course falls so close to the 500 days to go milestone.

"It is an attractive course which will give athletes and spectators a real feel for Tokyo.

"The uphill stretch at the end will be very challenging, especially for wheelchair athletes – it may be the most exciting stage ever - and I think the athletes will feel real elation when they enter the Stadium at the finish.

"Staging the Olympic and Paralympic marathons on the same course is a great idea - it’s a course which will require the athletes to really use their brains, think about their pace and plan their strategy."

Misato Michishita, silver medallist at Rio 2016 n the women’s marathon T12 event, said: "The route comprises relatively clean Asphalt road surfaces with several repeat stretches that will make it easy for blind runners to navigate.

"I am glad the course is well served by transportation networks, making it an environment that will be easy to reach and provide support to.

"It’s also exciting to imagine blind runners competing on the same public roads as the Olympic marathon runners.

"On what will be the last day of the Paralympic Games, I sincerely hope we can share the excitement with many spectators."

Japan's Hiroki Nishida, who hopes to be a medal contender in the T54 event, added: "The marathon course is going to be attractive for athletes from around the world.

"I hope everyone will be able to appreciate the power, speed and never-ending tactics that are the hallmarks of wheelchair racing.

"The cheers of spectators along the road will help the athletes and give them a boost.

"Together with the athletes, let’s make it a great race.”"