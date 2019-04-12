Bonn will host its first major Para sport competition when the German city stages the World Para Dance Sport Championships in November.

World Para Dance Sport confirmed the Championships would take place in Bonn from November 29 to December 1 this year.

Some 210 athletes from 20 countries are expected to take part at Hardberghalle.

Ashok Sridharan, Lord Mayor of Bonn, says the city is the home of the Paralympic Movement as it houses the headquarters of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Sridharan claimed the Championships would be a “celebration of sport”.

“We are proud that Bonn is the home of the Paralympic Movement and are excited to welcome the city’s first Para sport World Championships in November,” Sridharan said.

“Dance and sport have the power to bring joy to our lives and ‘joy’ is the motto of Bonn.

“We will welcome athletes from the whole world in a celebration of sport, joy and inclusion in Bonn at the World Para Dance Sport Championships.”

The World Championships will be organised by World Para Dance Sport, the sport’s international federation, with the support of City of Bonn.

It will be the sixth edition of the World Championships.

Camila Rodrigues, World Para Dance Sport manager, expressed hope the event would prove a memorable competition.

“We are excited our sport will be the first Para sport World Championships to take place in Bonn, our own back yard,” Rodrigues said.

“We see the potential the sport can bring to the city and what the city can bring to Para dance.

“We look forward to working with the City of Bonn to make a memorable competition for the athletes and to share our passion with the city.”

The Championships last took place in 2017 when Malle in Belgium hosted.

Around 170 athletes from 22 countries competed for medals in 18 events at the fifth edition of the Championships.

Ukraine topped the medals table with nine gold medals.