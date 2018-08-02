Chinese Taipei will host a first introductory Para Dance Sport course in Asia in October, the world governing body has announced.

World Para Dance Sport said that the inaugural forum will take place on October 3 and 4.

Applications are now being accepted for coaches and dancers looking to grow their skills in "practicing and teaching" Para dance sport.

The event will follow a successful introductory session held by World Para Dance Sport in Bloomfield, Michigan in June in which 25 instructors were hosted at Fred Astaire Dance Studio to learn the basics of the sport, which is not on the Paralympic programme.

“I was encouraged by the enthusiasm and excitement generated from the introductory course in the United States, a country where the sport is developing," said Camila Rodrigues, World Para Dance Sport manager.

"I am confident that our collaboration with the Chinese Taipei Wheelchair Dance Sport Association will generate a similar atmosphere in the Asian region.

“In addition to the nations strong in Para dance sport we also hope to see participants from new countries join the introductory course.

"It is the first step to encourage more nations to compete in events, enrich the cultural diversity and increase the standard of Para dance in the region.”

Athletes competing at a dance sport event in The Netherlands ©World Para Dance Sport/Facebook

Chinese Taipei has hosted the inaugural Asian Championships in 2016.

A total of 50 dancers from five countries competed.

It has since staged two editions of the Beigang Para Dance Sport Open.

A third is due to be held following the course in October.

The deadline to submit applications to participate in the course in September 4, with 20 slots available.

Para Dance Sport Technical Committee member Mexico’s Maricarmen Legaspi will lead the course.