Belgium are among eight countries set to compete in the International Korfball Federation (IKF) Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) in July.

The third edition of the Championships will take place in Bonson in France, featuring eight senior teams and five at under-19 level.

Belgium – the reigning champions in both age groups – feature in a senior draw which also boasts the Netherlands, England, hosts France, Portugal and Morocco, as well as Wales and Hungary.

Meanwhile, in the younger age group, Belgium are joined by France, Hungary, the Netherlands and Wales.

The first beach korfball events were announced in 2017 ©IKF

The IKF announced the entrants in a press conference.

Last year on home sand, Belgium won both titles by beating Portugal and the Netherlands, respectively.

Poland, who will not take part this year, finished third in the senior category in 2018, while a Belgian second team took bronze in the under-19 event.