Australia eased past The Philippines to book their place in the semi-finals of the Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship in Saitama in Japan.

They sealed a 27-8 victory at the Saitama Memorial Gymnasium which confirmed second place in Group A behind Chinese Taipei.

They will now meet Group B winners China in the semi-finals with the achievement also qualifying Australia for the World Championship along with the rest of the top four.

South Korea could have in theory caught the Australians but in the end their 14-10 win over Macau today was only enough to finish third.

In Group B, China cemented their place at the top by beating New Zealand 28-15.

The result meant the Chinese ended the group stage with a 100 per cent record and they have reached the last four with Hong Kong.

Hosts Japan defeated Indonesia 24-15.

Both semi-finals will be played tomorrow, with Chinese Taipei meeting Hong Kong as they bid to defend their title.

South Korea will play New Zealand and Japan will meet Macau in placement matches to decide who finishes between fifth and eighth.

The Philippines will play Indonesia for ninth spot.