A three-day meeting of the the Presidents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) National Olympic Committees (NOCs) is due to begin in Muscat tomorrow.

Officials attending the gathering, hosted by the Oman Olympic Committee (OCC), will discuss several topics related to the development of sport in the region.

The heads of the NOCs in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are all set to attend the meeting.

This includes "procedures for proclamation of the GCC Dispute Resolution Authority" amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

A political and economic boycott of Qatar, imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-GCC member Egypt, remains in place.

The Oman Olympic Committee will hold meetings with organisers of major regional events during the gathering ©Getty Images

School sport and the joint working strategy of the GCC will also be on the agenda at the meeting, scheduled to finish on Tuesday (April 9).

The OCC is set to meet with OCA director general Husain Al- Musallam and representatives of the Asian Games and Asian Beach Games Organising Committee on the sidelines of the GCC gathering.

"All preparations for the meetings were completed well ahead of time for the meetings of the presidents of GCC National Olympic Committees and the joint meeting of the executive office and chairmen and representatives of the Organising Committees of GCC Games," said OOC secretary general Taha Al Kishry.