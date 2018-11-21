The Oman Olympic Academy is due to officially open on December 3 with the aim of serving as an educational and cultural hub.

The Board of Directors of the Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) met under the stewardship of Sheikh Saif bin Hilal Al Hosni, the acting chairman.

They reviewed the final draft of the working strategy and system of the Oman Olympic Academy, and decided the time was ripe for the body to become established.

The Academy will aim to spread the Olympic philosophy and also aim to qualify and upgrade Omanis in the latest modernised and advanced methods in sports science, as well as boost and propagate Olympic values and ideals.

The Board of Directors of the Oman Olympic Committee has decided to establish an Olympic Academy ©OOC

It will also serve as a platform for scientific research in sports and Olympic fields and, it is hoped, provide the spark for constructive ideas and initiatives relating to the Olympic Movement.

The Board also praised former OOC Chairman Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammad Al Zubair for his tenure as chairman.

It commended the role he played in introducing and developing a working system and setting up working committees of the Board, including the adoption of the theme "Sport for Development", resulting in the signing of a number of agreements between sports associations and the private sector.

Sheikh Khalid stepped down as chairman in September 2018, having been re-elected for a four-year term in January 2017.