The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has extended the deadline to submit abstracts for its VISTA 2019 scientific conference until later this month.

Interested participants have the opportunity to present their research papers in front of many of the world’s leading sports scientists and experts in Paralympic sport, set to gather in Amsterdam from September 4 until 7.

Those wanting to submit papers now have until February 15 to express their interest.

Among the leading names in attendance are three keynote speakers who were recently revealed: Leslie Swartz from South Africa, Nick Webborn from Great Britain and Marjan Olfers from the Netherlands.

The trio will share their insight into topics relating to their expertise in development, medicine and law in the Paralympic Movement.

©IPC

The conference theme is "Healthy and Fit for Optimal Performance," and categories for abstract submission include "socio-economic determinants of Paralympic participation and success", "evidence-based classification" and "athlete health and well-being".

Other topics include "Integrative approaches to the preparation of Paralympic athletes", "technology and engineering" and "athlete and coach education".

Swartz, a professor from the University of Stellenbosch, will give a speech entitled "Para-sport development from grassroots: A view from Africa".

Webborn, the chair of the British Paralympic Association and a professor of sport and exercise medicine at the University of Brighton, will give a talk called "The past, present and future of Paralympic sports medicine".

Olfers, a professor in sports and law at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, will discuss "Fair play…play it fair", challenging the concept of fair play from a philosophical legal perspective, citing recent cases in the field of match-fixing, sexual abuse and discrimination, especially regarding Para-athletes.